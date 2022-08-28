

Mongla Port authority organized a month-long programme to mark the National Mourning Day. As a part of it, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa placed a wreath on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday. Commodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafder, member (Harbour and Marine), and Md Imtiaz Hossain, member (Engineering and Development) were also present at that time.