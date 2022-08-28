Illegal sand lifting causes erosion at Bakerganj

BARISHAL, Aug 27: Sand lifting from Char Kobai point of the Karkhana River is taking place in a festive manner, for which erosion by the river is taking severe form.

The river is located in the middle of Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal District and of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali District.

According to field sources, the lifted sand is being sold to a government institution at Lebukhali.

The sand lifting is being led by Kobai Union Chairman Jahirul Haq Badal. He is being assisted by Member Abdur Rashid of Dudhal Union.

Sources at Kerganj Upazila said, their campaign is continuing to stop the sand lifting.

A dredger was burnt earlier while several persons were punished, sources said. If definite information is found, the drive will be conducted again, the sources further said.

According to Barishal District administration, sand mahal of the Kobai River at Durgapasha in the Bakerganj Upazila has been leased to one Arifur Rahman. But Durpasha sand mahal was not leased to him.

More than one businessman of Bakai Bazar and DC Road Kheyaghat of Barkerganj said, recently Bakerganj Upazila administration conducted drive in the Kobai River against illegal sand lifting and several labourers were punished, without punishing those who are benefiting from the sand lifting. Cautionary flag was raised after demarking boundary of the river.

Later on, dredgers were brought from Pirojpur and Munsiganj and sand lifting was resumed. Due to this, erosion severity is getting intensified in the area.

So far one road adjacent to Laxmipasha Ferry Ghat has been abolished. People are using alternative path for going to the ferry ghat.

Despite several attempts over mobile phone, sand lifter Jahirul Haq Badal was not found for his comment in this regard.













