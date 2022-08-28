Five ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Five people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Mymensingh and Naogaon, in three days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Three people including a couple have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Baraigram Upazila of the district in three days.

A man and his wife have allegedly committed suicide by taking poisonous drugs in Baraigram Upazila of the district after failing to give Tk 10 lakh they borrowed.

The deceased were identified as Omar Farruq, 32, son of Mofiz Uddin, a resident of Kalikapur Moholla in the upazila, and his wife Bithi Akhter.

Omar Farruq, a fruit trader by profession, died after 12 hours of his wife's death.

It was learnt that the couple took poisonous medicine at their house on Friday morning. Later on, they went to Farruq's father's house near their home at Kalikapur. Sensing the matter, the family members rushed the couple to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of their condition. But Bithi died at around 11am on the way to Rajshahi.

Omar Farruq was admitted to the RMCH in critical condition. From there, he was shifted to a private hospital.

Following deterioration of his condition, he was brought back to his house as per the doctor's advice. Later on, he died after sometimes of his arrival at home.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Siddiq confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rozina Khatun, 35, wife of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Jalora Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the members of her in-laws' house suspected that Rozina might have an extramarital affair with a Hindu youth of the area. Following this, they insulted and tortured her about 15 days back. Rozina was mentally devastated since then.

As a sequel to it, she consumed poisonous tablet on Wednesday morning.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued her and rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Rozina to the RMCH following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Rozina died on the way to the RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's younger brother Sirajul Islam alleged that Rozina might have been murdered by her in-laws' family members. He demanded justice over it.

Baraigram PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon out of huff with his father.

The deceased was identified as Junaid Hossain, 18, son of Joydullah, a resident of Sonakandi Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gouripur PS M Nazmul Huda said Junaid demanded to buy him a new mobile phone but his father did not give him. Following this, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree next to his house in the afternoon out of huff with his father.

Locals, later, saw the hanging body of Junaid and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shamima, 20, wife of Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shamima went to sleep alone in a room of her husband's house at around 11pm on Wednesday.

She hanged herself from the ceiling of the room later at night.

Later on, the members of her in-laws' house called her in the following morning but she did not respond.

Following this, they broke open the door of the room and saw Shamima's body hanging from the ceiling at around 9am on Thursday. The family members, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Shamima might have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the room some time at night.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Sapahar PS OC (Investogation) Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


















