Aus farmers happy over price, production at Nandigram



Aush paddy being harvested from the Hatlal field at Nandigram on Thursday. photo: observer

This year Aush cultivation was facilitated by fair weather and less pest attack and disease.

According to field sources, Aush cutting and threshing are going on in full swing in different areas of the upazila.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Nandigram, this season Aush was cultivated on 3,560 hectares of land in the upazila. The production target was fixed at 25,245 tonnes.

The Aush species included BINA-19, Parijat, and BRRI Paddy-48.

A total of 3,300 farmers in the upazila were given each five kg seed, 20kg DAP and ten kg MoP fertilisers as incentives.

A visit found farmers passing busy time in Aush cutting and threshing in different areas of the upazila. They are carrying out their drying activities on raised places to protect the paddy from raining.

Farmer Mobarak Ali of Koirala Village said, Aush farming is less cost-effective than Boro paddy. This season per bigha production stands at 18-19 maund.

Per maund Aush paddy is selling at Tk 1,100-1,200 in local markets. They are benefiting, he added.

Farmer Joynal Abedin of Hatlal Village said, "We're getting good price of Aush. After lifting Aush, we will cultivate Aman in the same field."

DAE Officer Adnan Babu said, all necessary advice was given to Aush farmers. So production has been good, he maintained.











NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Aug 27: Farmers in Nandigram Upazila of the district are happy to get good production of Aush paddy and fair price.This year Aush cultivation was facilitated by fair weather and less pest attack and disease.According to field sources, Aush cutting and threshing are going on in full swing in different areas of the upazila.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Nandigram, this season Aush was cultivated on 3,560 hectares of land in the upazila. The production target was fixed at 25,245 tonnes.The Aush species included BINA-19, Parijat, and BRRI Paddy-48.A total of 3,300 farmers in the upazila were given each five kg seed, 20kg DAP and ten kg MoP fertilisers as incentives.A visit found farmers passing busy time in Aush cutting and threshing in different areas of the upazila. They are carrying out their drying activities on raised places to protect the paddy from raining.Farmer Mobarak Ali of Koirala Village said, Aush farming is less cost-effective than Boro paddy. This season per bigha production stands at 18-19 maund.Per maund Aush paddy is selling at Tk 1,100-1,200 in local markets. They are benefiting, he added.Farmer Joynal Abedin of Hatlal Village said, "We're getting good price of Aush. After lifting Aush, we will cultivate Aman in the same field."DAE Officer Adnan Babu said, all necessary advice was given to Aush farmers. So production has been good, he maintained.