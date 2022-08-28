Schoolboy dies as tree fell on him at Rowmari

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 27: A schoolboy died as a tree fell on him in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in front of Pakhiura Government Primary School in Char Shoulmari Union in the upazila at around 8:30am.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Noman Rabbi, 12, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Ghughumari Village under Char Shoulmari Union in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Char Shoulmari Dwimukhi High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said some labourers were cutting a tree in front of Pakhiura Government Primary School in the morning. The tree accidentally fell on Rabbi while he was going to school riding by a bicycle, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.

However, police arrested three persons in this connection.

The arrested are Khadem Ali, 30, Maidul Islam, 38, and Kamal Hossain, 34, residents of the union.

Sub-Inspector of Rowmari Police Station Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.







