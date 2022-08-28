Five people electrocuted in three districts

Five people including a minor child have been electrocuted and three others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Madaripur and Mymensingh, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people were electrocuted and three others received injuries in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The incident took place at Bhairab Powerhouse Horizan Colony at around 12pm, said Sub-Inspector of Bhairab Police Station Rajib Ahmed.

The deceased were identified as Milon Lal Horizan, 35, and Sudarsha Kumar Deb, 16, residents of Horizan Colony, and Md Mobarak, 22, hailed from Sunamganj District.

Police and local sources said six people came in contact with a live electric wire while they removing a solar power pole at Bhairab Powerhouse Horizan Colony, which left all of them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Milon, Saudarsha and Mobarak dead.

It was learnt that the solar power pole leaned over the main electric line when they were trying to remove it from Horizan Colony to the cattle farm of Abdullah, a local resident.

Bhairab Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Sadiqur Rahman Sabuj confirmed the incident, adding that they will provide financial assistance to the deceased's families from the government.

Legal action will be taken in this regard if anyone is found guilty, the UNO added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor child was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Eshita, 7, daughter of Ilias Munsi, a resident of Rajarchar Molla Kandi Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Eshita came in contact with a live electric wire at night while she was playing on the roof of their house, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where she died at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shohag Mia, 24, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Tanggapara area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Shohag came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while he was working in a house at Dhobaura Bazar, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.







