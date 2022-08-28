Six drown in four districts

Six people including three minor children and two schoolboys drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Bagerhat, Natore, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi, in two days.

BAGERHAT: Two sisters drown in a pond in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rubi Akter, 7, and Rafia Akter, 4, daughters of Abdur Rahim Talukder, a resident Nolbunia Village in the upazila.

Father of the deceased said his two daughters fell down in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Rubi and Rafia from the pond and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharankhola Police Station (PS) Md Ikram Hossain confirmed the incident.

NATORE: Two people including a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in Baraigram and Singra upazilas of the district in two days.

A newlywed young man drowned in a river in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Hossain Kanu, 21, son of Jan Mohammad, a resident of Dharabarisha Indrapara Village in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district. He got married with a woman six months back.

Jonail Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Kalam Azad said Bijoy along with his five friends came to visit Chamta Bridge area under Jonail Union in Baraigram Upazila at around 1pm on Friday.

However, Bijoy jumped into the river from the bridge to take a bath, but went missing there.

Later on, his body was recovered from the river after an hour of search, the UP chairman added.

The body was sent to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shia Moni, 3, daughter of Md Sabuj, a resident of Shekunda Village under Shukash Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shia Moni was playing on the house yard. At one stage, she fell in a pond nearby the house at Shekunda.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from and the pond and rushed to local doctor, where she was declared dead.

Local UP Member Mahabub Hossain confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahi Bin Karim, 13, son of Mahmudul Karim, a resident of Sikderpara area in the upazila. He was eighth grader at GMC School.

Local Juba League leader Azam said Mahi along with his 8 to 10 friends were taking bath in a pond in the area in the afternoon. At one stage, Mahid drowned in the pond.

Later on, his body was recovered from there.

Pekua PS Inspector Muhammad Farhad Ali confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A schoolboy drowned in the Padma River in the city on Thursday.

Deceased Taufiq Ahmed Ifan, 16, was the son of AKM Zahidul Islam Babu, a resident of Binodpur Bazar area in the city. He was a tenth grader of a local school.

Rajshahi Fire Service official Md Bari said Ifan went to play football on the river bank near the T-dam of with his friends in the morning. At one stage of the game, Ifan drowned when he tried to pick a ball which fell into the river.

Being informed, members of Fire Service recovered the body.

An Unnatural Death case has been registered with the PS in this regard.











