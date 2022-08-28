

Bridge at Chirirbandar incomplete for 5 years

People of three unions in the upazila have been facing untold communication suffering because of the incomplete bridge.

According to local sources, after the independence, people of Bhial and Puntri unions of the upazila had been demanding for a bridge over the Atrai River, linking channel of the two unions.

As part of this, the 175-metre bridge was initiated under Local Government Engineering Department in 2017.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid down by local MP and former foreign minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali at Tk 13.34 crore. The work order was given to Messrs Surma Enterprise.

The construction of the bridge was supposed to be completed in April in 2019. But it has not been completed yet.

Locals said, this river is the main hindrance for them to communicate with Sadar Upazila. They have to face trouble and risk for taking their agri-products to and from these two unions over the river. The water remains in the river for at least eight months in a year.

People cross the river by boat in the rainy season and by foot in the dry season. But during the rainy time, people have to suffer most.

Local Binu Chandra said, the union office is on the other end of the river. "We have to go to this office any time. But we can't go there easily as there is only one ferry boat at the ghat", he further said.

Another Jabed Ali said, the construction of the bridge has been delayed because of negligence by the contractor and lack of monitoring by the authorities concerned.

One Hira said, by crossing the Kankrah River, they have to go to Sadar Upazila. Besides, there is an alternative road but it needs at least seven hours to round.

The bridge is the common point for thousands of people of these two unions. They demanded opening the bridge soon.

Rubel Hossain of Bhial Village said, "We are in concern about bridge. We don't know when it will be completed."

Upazila Engineer Mohammad Faruque Hasan confirmed the pending construction of the bridge. The contractor was reminded in writing several times, but he was not responsive, he added.

Over the rainy time, he will be reminded again, and if he did not respond, the work order will be revoked, he further said.

"So far, 60 per cent work of the bridge has been finished. We hope that the work will end soon, and the bridge will be opened accordingly", he maintained.









CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Aug 27: The construction of a 175-metre bridge over the Kankrah River in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district has not been completed in the last five years due to negligence by the contractor.People of three unions in the upazila have been facing untold communication suffering because of the incomplete bridge.According to local sources, after the independence, people of Bhial and Puntri unions of the upazila had been demanding for a bridge over the Atrai River, linking channel of the two unions.As part of this, the 175-metre bridge was initiated under Local Government Engineering Department in 2017.The foundation stone of the bridge was laid down by local MP and former foreign minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali at Tk 13.34 crore. The work order was given to Messrs Surma Enterprise.The construction of the bridge was supposed to be completed in April in 2019. But it has not been completed yet.Locals said, this river is the main hindrance for them to communicate with Sadar Upazila. They have to face trouble and risk for taking their agri-products to and from these two unions over the river. The water remains in the river for at least eight months in a year.People cross the river by boat in the rainy season and by foot in the dry season. But during the rainy time, people have to suffer most.Local Binu Chandra said, the union office is on the other end of the river. "We have to go to this office any time. But we can't go there easily as there is only one ferry boat at the ghat", he further said.Another Jabed Ali said, the construction of the bridge has been delayed because of negligence by the contractor and lack of monitoring by the authorities concerned.One Hira said, by crossing the Kankrah River, they have to go to Sadar Upazila. Besides, there is an alternative road but it needs at least seven hours to round.The bridge is the common point for thousands of people of these two unions. They demanded opening the bridge soon.Rubel Hossain of Bhial Village said, "We are in concern about bridge. We don't know when it will be completed."Upazila Engineer Mohammad Faruque Hasan confirmed the pending construction of the bridge. The contractor was reminded in writing several times, but he was not responsive, he added.Over the rainy time, he will be reminded again, and if he did not respond, the work order will be revoked, he further said."So far, 60 per cent work of the bridge has been finished. We hope that the work will end soon, and the bridge will be opened accordingly", he maintained.