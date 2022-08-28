Shootouts and blasts shake Libyan capital

TRIPOLI, Aug 27: Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted into Saturday, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.

The clashes took place in Tripoli's city centre after one of the capital's strongest groups assaulted the base of a rival force, witnesses said, leading to hours of shooting that terrified locals and raised fears of a wider escalation.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and a rival administration backed by the eastern-based parliament traded accusations over the clashes, with fears growing among many Libyans of a wider conflict over Libya's political standoff.

Any clashes between powerful Tripoli groups risk drawing in other factions, and Saturday's fighting has lasted longer than any other bout of violence in the city for months.

The United Nations' Libya mission voiced concern at the fighting, including what it called medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods.

"This is horrible. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was too loud and too frightening," said Abdulmenam Salem, a central Tripoli resident. "We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. It's a terrible feeling."

Large armed factions backing each side in Libya's political dispute have repeatedly mobilised around Tripoli in recent weeks, with convoys of military vehicles moving around the city and threatening force to obtain their goals. -REUTERS















