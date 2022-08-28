Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Shootouts and blasts shake Libyan capital

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

TRIPOLI, Aug 27: Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted into Saturday, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.
The clashes took place in Tripoli's city centre after one of the capital's strongest groups assaulted the base of a rival force, witnesses said, leading to hours of shooting that terrified locals and raised fears of a wider escalation.
The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and a rival administration backed by the eastern-based parliament traded accusations over the clashes, with fears growing among many Libyans of a wider conflict over Libya's political standoff.
Any clashes between powerful Tripoli groups risk drawing in other factions, and Saturday's fighting has lasted longer than any other bout of violence in the city for months.
The United Nations' Libya mission voiced concern at the fighting, including what it called medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods.
"This is horrible. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was too loud and too frightening," said Abdulmenam Salem, a central Tripoli resident. "We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. It's a terrible feeling."
Large armed factions backing each side in Libya's political dispute have repeatedly mobilised around Tripoli in recent weeks, with convoys of military vehicles moving around the city and threatening force to obtain their goals.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items: FBI
Smoke rises in the sky following clashes in Tripoli
Shootouts and blasts shake Libyan capital
Asylum seekers sit next to Doctors Without Borders cabinet at the application center
Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life
Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM's wife
Macron concludes Algeria visit with new pact
Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000


Latest News
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Everyone is motivated to do well: Anamul
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft