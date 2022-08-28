Video
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Foreign News

Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM's wife

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27: Malaysia's top court on Saturday condemned as a smear attempt the leaking of an alleged guilty verdict against the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak days after he was imprisoned for graft linked to the looted 1MDB state fund.
The High Court is due to deliver its verdict Thursday in Rosmah Mansor's graft trial over a 1.25-billion-ringgit ($279-million) solar energy project. Najib began a 12-year prison term Tuesday after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving 1MDB.
The Malaysia Today website, run by a Malaysian blogger now based in England, posted a 71-page document it described as containing a guilty judgment against Rosmah. The report late Friday alleged the verdict was written by unknown people and not by the High Court judge handling Rosmah's case.    -AP


