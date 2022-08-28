Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Drunk man makes fake bomb threat to stop family from flying out of India

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

CHENNAI, Aug 27: A drunk man who wanted to prevent his family members from travelling out of the country on Saturday made a hoax bomb threat to a Dubai-bound private carrier, only to land in the police net. The city resident wanted to prevent two of his family members from flying to Dubai and made the threat call to the city police control room, prompting the security agencies to launch a full-scale search inside the Indigo flight that was originally scheduled to depart at 7.20 am on Saturday, airport and police officials said.
Following the threat call, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the flight. However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.     -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drunk man makes fake bomb threat to stop family from flying out of India
Dead fish and depression on the banks of the Oder
A cow drinks from a tank of water in a parched field at Lavau-sur-Loire
South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract
Frequent power cuts leave poultry farmers reeling in M’singh
France vows to ‘contain’ soaring electricity costs
Beach clean-up campaign organised by the government of Andhra Pradesh
Wildfire in Mironcillo


Latest News
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Everyone is motivated to do well: Anamul
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft