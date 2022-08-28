Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Dead fish and depression on the banks of the Oder

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

CIGACICE, Aug 27: Appearing tired and stressed, Piotr Wloch looks out dejectedly at his empty tourist boats on the Oder river after an environmental disaster that has killed thousands of fish.
Like many local businesses, Wloch has seen bookings plunge by 90 percent following the as yet unexplained catastrophe on the lush banks of a river between Poland and Germany.
"I'm just starting to realise the scale of what happened," Wloch told AFP.
"Yesterday, I slept all day because I was depressed, unable to move," he said.
In the empty tourist marina of Cigacice in Poland, firefighters in a rubber dinghy are still removing dead fish while environmental agency workers take water samples for tests. The stench of dead fish fills the air.
Between 200 and 300 kilograms (440-660 pounds) of dead fish have been removed in Cigacice in the past few days -- out of around 300 tonnes in total from the Oder since the start of August, officials said.
"Everyone is afraid. Only some curious people pop in to have a look, but life has stopped," said Lukasz Duch, director of a local sports centre.
"Before the pollution, on a good weekend, Cigacice would draw between 5,000 and 10,000 tourists.
"This place was full of life... Now businesses are making nothing in high season," he said.
While the first signs of pollution appeared at the end of July, the area around Cigacice was only affected on August 8.
Thousands of dead fish began appearing in the water. In the region as a whole, residents and firefighters rushed to their river in an effort to clean it up.
Poland's government only reacted on August 12, sparking widespread criticism from both local Polish authorities and Germany.
"If we had had the information two weeks earlier, we would have prepared," said Wojciech Soltys, the mayor of Sulechow, the municipality where Cigacice is located.
"Now we are still waiting for clear and concrete information. What happened? When will we be able to go back to the river?"
The Oder begins in the Czech Republic before passing into Poland where it forms a natural border with Germany and then ends up in the Baltic Sea.
Until the end of the 1990s, it was heavily polluted -- an industrial legacy of the communist era.
In 1997, following massive flooding, the river cleaned up naturally and people began returning to its banks.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drunk man makes fake bomb threat to stop family from flying out of India
Dead fish and depression on the banks of the Oder
A cow drinks from a tank of water in a parched field at Lavau-sur-Loire
South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract
Frequent power cuts leave poultry farmers reeling in M’singh
France vows to ‘contain’ soaring electricity costs
Beach clean-up campaign organised by the government of Andhra Pradesh
Wildfire in Mironcillo


Latest News
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Everyone is motivated to do well: Anamul
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft