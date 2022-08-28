Video
South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SEOUL, Aug 27: Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia.
The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South Korea's biggest ever arms deal, clinched last month with Poland, which has been seeking to beef up its military in the face of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Hyundai Rotem Co. will ship K2 Black Panther tanks, and Hanwha Defense, the defence unit of Hanwha Corp, will send K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland, said the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The parties have not announced the value of the entire deal, which South Korean media estimated at up to 20 trillion won ($15 billion). "As defence exports are extremely important in terms of sharing weapon systems, mutual logistics support and strengthening security alliances, this export deal is expected to contribute to our efforts to build solidarity with European countries and expand the boundaries of our security capabilities," DAPA said in a statement.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up security cooperation with European countries sharing the values of democracy and market economies, while boosting the country's defence industry amid North Korea's evolving nuclear and military threats.
Yoon became the first South Korean leader to attend a NATO summit in Spain in June as an observer, warning of threats to those values.     -REUTERS








