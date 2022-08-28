Power outages, rising costs hit Mymensingh poultry farmers

MYMENSINGH, Aug 27: Poultry farmers in Mymemsingh are in dire straight. Power outage, high cost of chicks, poultry feed and medicine are about to send marginal poultry farmers out of business after they suffer serious setback from Covid-19 fall out.

Shakhawat Hossain had been doing well since opening a layer poultry farm in Mymensingh's Tarakanda Upazila six years ago. But his fortunes took a turn for worse when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

And now, he said he is struggling to keep the business afloat as the searing summer heat, compounded by energy-saving load-shedding regime is killing up to 15 chickens at his farm every day.

"Business was good during the first four years but now, I'm under a lot of pressure as the price of poultry fodder has gone up since the start of the pandemic. I've been trying hard to sustain the business in the face of mounting losses for the last two years," he said.

Recently chickens are dying from various diseases steaming from extreme heat while production of eggs decreased. Chickens at almost every farm in the district are afflicted by diseases in sweltering heat.

Many farmers are abandoning business while the growing call for government subsidies to protect the poultry industry is getting louder.

According to the Mymensingh District Animal Resources Office, there are currently 438 registered commercial broiler farms, while another 5,227 are unregistered. In terms of layer chicken farms, 315 out of 4,783 have been registered with the authorities. With a tinge of anger, farmer Alamgir Hossain of Tarakanda said it would be better for him to shut down his poultry business.

"I launched a chicken farm after watching others doing it. The first two years went well. A few years ago, profits were high due to low price of chicken feed. But, the price of soybeans has now doubled. Protein and maize are also a lot more expensive, while medicine costs have almost tripled."

Although operating costs have soared, the price of chickens has not seen much of an increase. "It costs Tk 125 to Tk 130 to rear a chicken weighing 1kg. We have to sell them at the same price. Besides chickens are dying every day from heat stroke," said Alamgir.

Shaheen Ahmed, a native of Ramchandrapur village, closed the chicken farm that he built seven years ago landing in a heap of debt. "I am carrying a debt of Tk 1 million. I'm in this sorry state because of high price feed and low price of eggs and chicken feed." Shaheen said many other poultry farmers like him have cut their losses and left for Dhaka in search of work. -bdnews24.com







