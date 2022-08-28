

Shimanto Bank recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) for providing Term Loan facilities to CMSME Customers under Refinance Scheme of BDT 25,000 crore of BB. Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Shimanto Bank and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programs Department, BB exchanging agreement documents in presence of Abdur RoufTalukder, Governor of BB. Cluster CMSME entrepreneurs, women, entrepreneurs with special needs and entrepreneurs affected by any disaster will get priority to avail the financing facilities under this scheme. photo: Bank