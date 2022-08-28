

ONE Bank holds anti-money laundering training

The training was arranged for the Executives and Officers of Sylhet Zone Branches including Brahmanbaria Branch.

AKM Ehsan, Director of Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet office was present as chief guest and inaugurated the training programme.

The Director of Bangladesh Bank conducted a session on "AML/CFT: an Overview. ABM Saif Sarwar, Additional DMD and CAMLCO of ONE Bank Ltd was present in the training as special guest.

Mirza Azhar Ahmad, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Operation, Khandaker Liakat Ali, Executive Vice President and Deputy CAMLCO, Mohammad Masudul Haque, Senior Vice President and Head of training were also present and conducted sessions in the training programme.















