Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:18 PM
realme Pad Mini available at lucrative offer on Daraz

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

To commemorate its 4th anniversary, the brand has come up with a lot of surprises and offers lined up for the dedicated realme fans throughout the whole month of August with lots of offers during "realme Fan Festival 2022."
As part of the celebration, newly launched realme Pad Mini will be available on Daraz at a special discounted price along with 0% EMI facility up to 12 months, says a press release.
During the "realme Fan Fest 2022" realme fans can enjoy many lucrative discounts, offers and activities. Users can buy realme Pad Mini from Daraz at BDT 20,141 (original price Tk. 21,349) only. This special discount offer will remain valid till 28 August, 2022 on Daraz.
realme Pad Mini comes with a 7.6mm Ultra-Slim touchscreen display with an 84.59 screen-to-body ratio offering a resolution of 800x1340 pixels. Boasting a perfect size and weight, the tablet is as light as 372g, which is perfect for users who require a device with a bigger screen yet compact enough to hold in the hands for long hours. The device also offers an enormous 6400mAh mega battery, so users won't have to worry about the charge for up to 15.8 continuous hours of usage.
Moreover, along with an amazing stereo system, the device will deliver a spectacular gaming and cinematic experience. Innovation in design is the key element that realme focuses on from the beginning. So, apart from its internal properties, both the blue and gray colors of this exquisitely crafted matte metal body device are sure to make the user look stylish and elegant at the same time.
It is mentionable that realme is going to enter its second stage of growth with a refined focus on long-term growth. In this stage, realme will be more focused on building a full-fledged AIoT ecosystem, spanning smart TVs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wearables, and a vast number of smart gadgets and accessories under its TechLife ecosystem.


