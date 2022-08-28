

OSSL obtains Payment System Operator license from BB

By obtaining this license, OSSL will be able to operate as a PSO under the brand name Easy Payment System (EPS), says a press release.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a circular regarding the license was issued by the Payment Systems Department (PSD) of BB. The issued circular has been sent to the Managing Directors/Chief Executives of all Scheduled Banks, Mobile Financial Services Providers, Payment System Operators and Payment Service Providers in the country.

The circular said: "According to the 'Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulation - 2014' issued under Section 7(A)(E) of Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, Optimum Solution and Services Ltd. (OSSL) has been licensed as a Payment System Operator (PSO) to run its operations within under the brand name of Easy Payment System (EPS)".

Mentioned that the Payment Systems Department (PSD) of BB has so far granted licenses to a total of seven institutions as PSOs. EPS is one of them. With this authorization, EPS is able to provide financial transaction services to individuals and businesses.

EPS promises to unveil new horizons to the digital financial ecosystem. Thereupon, the theme of EPS always remained - Easy Solution for All Transactions.











