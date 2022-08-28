

Daraz BD celebrates its 8th anniversary

The campaign with the slogan "8 years of Unbound Joy Thank You, Bangladesh!" was inaugurated through a press conference on Thursday at a hotel in the capital. The campaign will continue from September 4 to 11.

To make the anniversary memorable for the shoppers, Daraz has brought a wide array of exciting tractions such as brand-free shipping, mystery box, flash sales, hot deals, mega deals.

Besides, the campaign comprises massive discount offers of up to BDT 15,000, gamification giveaways, vouchers, payment offers, new user gifts, flash puzzle challenges, exclusive launches, and exceptional EMI facilities.

In 2014, Daraz began its journey with just five employees and a website.

After eight years the company has transformed into a leading e-commerce platform as it shares its success with over 7 million customers, 41,000 sellers, and numerous partners and stakeholders, said the speakers at the press conference.

Bjarke Mikkelsen, Founder and CEO of Daraz Group, was present as the chief guest at the press conference.

He said, "Bangladesh has the potential to be the biggest and most important market for Daraz Group, and our shareholders are interested in investing BDT 1 thousand crore over the next 3-4 years for building e-commerce infrastructure and ecosystem in the country."

On behalf of Daraz, Zornica Zafirova, Group COO, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director; Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer; Tasfin Alam Khondoker, Chief Operating Officer; A.H.M Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; Shabbir Hossain, Chief Commercial Officer and Md. Riyad Hossain, Chief Human Resource Officer, were also present at the event along with other high officials.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "With over 50 thousand seller partners, I believe that we have expanded the horizon for e-commerce ventures across the country and enabled businesses with the facilities required to maintain operations amid transforming consumer behaviors in transforming society. The acquisition by Alibaba played a major role behind this strength of ours."

Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Currently, the e-commerce sector in Bangladesh comprises only 1-2 percent share of the country's retail sales. In a country with an increasing internet penetration rate, we certainly have a long way to go." -UNB











