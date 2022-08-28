MBL plants trees, distribute food on National Mourning Day



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has implemented 'Tree Plantation' and 'Food Distribution' programme in Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka to observe National Mourning Day on the occasion of 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the programme as the chief guest held on Friday, says a press release.Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Director, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO and Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the Bank spoke on the occasions.Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam & Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SEVPs Asim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, K.M. Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd. along with other senior executives and officers were also present.