OPPO cuts price of 2 lucrative smartphones

OPPO Bangladesh has come up with an exciting discount offer for its customers. Smartphone buyers can now buy OPPO A54 at BDT 19,990 (original price BDT 22,990), and OPPO A95 at BDT 25,990 (original price BDT 27,990).

OPPO A54 is powered by 2.3 GHz Octa core processor along with OPPO A54 houses a long lasting 5000 mAh battery that lets the user enjoy video streaming without worrying about battery drainage, says a press release.

Moreover, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM so that users can store more apps and videos and enjoy a seamless performance while accessing multiple applications at the same time. The device comes with 18W fast charge to enjoy the convenience of recharging on the go while the type-c connector make charging easier than ever.

Besides, the premium back cover designs of the both the colors - starry blue and crystal black, and 0.2mm-thinned midframe come together in a delicately crafted 3D body that brings a sleeker feeling in the palm.

OPPO A95 packs the ultra-large 5000 mAh battery and the latest 33W Flash Charge technology that helps to solve users' anxiety around short battery life and slow charging speed.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB RAM so that users can access multiple apps parallelly while enjoying other works. To ensure sufficient storage and smoother performance, RAM Expansion Technology is available, converting up to 5GB of unused ROM storage into RAM.















