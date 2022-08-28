

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals now in Gazipur

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, the largest skincare chain in Bangladesh, working for aesthetic beautification of women nationwide, says a press release.

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals has 7 skincare clinics in the caption accompanied by other 5 outside Dhaka city (Narayangonj, Gazipur, Chittagong, Sylhet & Rajshahi)

The 12th skincare clinic was inaugurated on Saturday, August 20th, at 4 pm, at Haqqani Housing Society's Abed Plaza, North of Women's College, Joydebpur, Gazipur Sadar.

Mohammad Zahidul Haque, CEO of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, on the occasion of the event, said, "The skin is one of the most important organs in human beings. And your skin is your identity. So, love your skin every day. And take care of your skin with Bio-Xin."

Exciting offers on the occasion of Bio-Xin Gazipur Grand Opening. Bio-Hydra Facial at taka 999, "Buy One Get One" offer on any treatment session. Plus, European Dermo products are up to 50% off. There are also experienced doctors, trained therapists, world-class skincare treatments, and dermatologists' recommended dermo-cosmetics to solve all skin problems.

In the event, Mehazabien said, "Heard about Bio-Xin long ago. I have heard many good reviews about their services. It is great to come to their 12th branch opening. When I came, I saw a different scenario I got a lot of love from the people of Gazipur. Feels great."











