Race for innovative ideas on traceability launched

Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:17 PM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

An innovative idea competition has been launched aimed at creating an ecosystem in the country by increasing students' interest in rocketry research to ensure proper identification and delivery system of daily essentials produced in agriculture and industrial sectors.
ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam opened the competitions 'Traceability Innovation Challenge-2022' and 'Rocketry Innovation Challenge' at a virtual function recently, said a press release.
 The a2i and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) are arranging the competitions while interested innovators could submit proposals on their respective ideas by 25 September next.
The interested innovators could know detailed about the competition by visiting the website http://challenge.gov.bd/.
BASIS Vice-President Abu Daud Khan and a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury joined the virtual function as special guests.
The 'Traceability Innovation Challenge-2022' will find out the ways of identifying the stockholders involved in supply chain of agriculture and industrial sectors' at marginal level and integrating the every stage through possible digitization.
Besides, the 'Rocketry Innovation Challenge' is aimed at engaging and encouraging schools, colleges and universities in research on rocketry.
Presided over by a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) Registrar AKM Enayetul Kabir and Apex Footwear Managing Director (MD) Syed Nasim Manzur joined the function, among others.    -BSS


