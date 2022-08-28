German govt to relook huge gas levy amid outrage

BERLIN, Aug 27: German ministers vowed to reexamine a planned gas surcharge imposed on consumers after it emerged that some energy companies seeking a share of the levy were in fact posting billion-euro earnings.

The surcharge was designed to get consumers to bear some of the soaring costs that gas importers have found themselves saddled with as energy prices shoot up because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's subsequent squeeze on gas exports to Germany.

The levy, to be imposed from October 1, had been grudgingly accepted as a compromise to help prevent the energy market from collapsing.

But it has sparked outrage after it emerged that the 12 companies that have registered to receive a share of the levy include energy traders like Axpo or Gunvor -- both of which have recorded doubling revenues in the the half of the year.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck acknowledged that the surcharge is not destined for companies that are at risk of bankruptcy. -AFP







