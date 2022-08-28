

ICMAB Khulna Branch holds Orientation programme

Speakers on the occasion high light on the current and future prospects of the CMA profession to the newly admitted students and provided various directions for their success.

Md Mamunur Rashid President of ICMAB was present as the chief guest in the event. Ashok Kumar Debnath Chairman of Khulna Branch Council presided over the event.

A.K. M. Delwar Hussain, Advisor and Past President South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), Md. Munirul Islam Vice President, ICMAB, Md. Ali Hyder Chowdhury Treasurer, ICMAB, Prof. Karthik Chandra Mondal, Principal, Azam Khan Government Commerce College, Khulna and Prof. S.M. Zahidur Rahman, Professor Business Administration Discipline, Khulna University were also present as special guests.

At the beginning of the program, Secretary of Khulna Branch Council Abdul Motaleb gave a welcome speech. Khulna Branch Council Vice Chairman K. M. Neyamul Haque, treasurer Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh along with members and students of Khulna branch were present, says a press release.











