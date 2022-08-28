Video
Sunday, 28 August, 2022
MyGP brings Asia Cup cricket matches live

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has brought Asia Cup cricket matches through MyGP with the users' mobile balance.   
 "MyGP" a digital lifestyle solutions on-the-go, aspires to become digital home of cricket for its users. This service will enable GP users to experience cricket fever through Rabbithole subscription using mobile balance., says a press release.
The excitement of the Asia Cup is coming back to life after four years due to the pandemic in the United Arab Emirates on August 27, 2022, in T20 format where India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the winner of the qualifier round HongKong will fight for the glory of the Asian supremacy of cricket.  
A few simple steps will take MyGP users to the cricket frenzy through the sports section on MyGP platform and get the subscription from Rabbithole with their mobile balance.  
That's not all - GP is offering a special discount on the Rabbithole subscription fee for cricket lovers as well. GP users can avail of the daily pack, monthly or half-yearly pack for BDT 20, 89 (existing price 99), or 449 (existing price 499) only, respectively. Choose any pack you want and hold your breath to enjoy the Asia Cup anywhere with your mobile balance by visiting https://mygp.li/mygpspo.


