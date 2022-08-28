US-Bangla announces Bangkok package

US-Bangla Airlines has announced a special package for Bangkok with free accommodation. The package will be valid from September 1 to October 31.

The special package starting from TK 33,000 includes a one-way ticket on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, free stay at popular hotels such as Manhattan Sukhumvit, Hotel Ambassador and Grand President Hotel for two nights and daily buffet breakfast.

The package is available for at least two tickets purchased together from any sales office of the carrier.

Outside the package, regular fare for the Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka flight has been fixed at Tk 24,140 and the price of the return ticket has been fixed at Tk 32,176, including taxes and surcharges.

US-Bangla is going to operate flights to Bangkok five days a week, except Mondays and Wednesdays.

Regular flight for Bangkok will leave Dhaka at 10.10am and will reach Thai capital at 1.40pm. The return flight will leave Bangkok at 2.40pm and reach Dhaka at 4.20pm.

All timings are mentioned locally.

Apart from the Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka flight, US Bangla is currently operating flights to various destinations, including Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat and Kolkata. -UNB











