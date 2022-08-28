NBR reinstructs large firms to ensure transparency in revenue collection

Large taxpayer unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently instructed the country's large business firms once again to share their accounting software passwords and user identifications with the revenue board authorities to ensure transparency in revenue collection and prevent tax evasion.

The NBR first issued the order on June 30, 2019, making it mandatory for organizations doing transactions of more than Tk 5 crore to use NBR-approved or tested VAT software, but most of such firms are yet to use such software.

According to NBR guidelines, 110 companies under LTU-VAT are required to use the VAT software. Of them, 54 local and foreign firms have so far purchased the NBR-prescribed software. Six out of the 54 firms have shared their user IDs and passwords with the LTU-VAT. Of the 54 firms, 20 firms regularly use the software.

Of the 110 companies, 36 are using their own software, but do not give LTU access to their accounting software. The remaining 20 maintain records and accounts manually. Of the 36 organizations which are using their own software, 17 are banks, five hotels and four mobile operators.

'As a result, there is no opportunity to crosscheck their documents whether these companies are dodging VAT or not and the situation is also creating misunderstanding between companies and revenue authorities,' said LTU (VAT) commissioner Wahida Rahman Chowdhury.

She said they were working to introduce a paperless revenue system as part of the implementation of the country's 8th Five-Year Plan. 'The existing law provides the authority the right to get access to the accounting document of a company, which is practiced in a number of other countries,' she said.

According to the order issued by the LTU-VAT office, if it is found later that software is used other than NBR requirements, it will be regarded as an attempt to evade tax, and disciplinary action will be taken.

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), however, in a letter to the LTU-VAT said that the move might expose the firms' business secrets.

The MCCI letter which submitted to the LTU-VAT office on 11 August said, 'The order is an immature one based on the current picture of the local economy and it could put foreign investors off.'

Regarding the letter, Wahida said, 'At the primary stage, we are conducting several meetings with business chambers and other stakeholders and also working to boost the confidence of businesses.'

'Only a designated official will monitor the real-time transaction data of such entities and protection of their data secrecy is our responsibility,' she said. The LTU-VAT contributes one-third of the overall VAT collection, she added.

Earlier on August 3, the revenue authorities warned that if the companies fail to provide information on the NBR-specified software use within a week, it would take action. In 2018, the NBR initiated use of the software for large companies to bring transparency and prevent VAT evasion.











