India likely to curb broken rice exports

The government of India may impose restrictions on exports of broken rice, which is used as feed as well as for human consumption. Sources said that the restriction in terms of imposing an export tax is being considered.

There has been a rise in domestic prices of broken rice by around Rs 3 per kg to Rs 25 a kg in the last couple months. Broken rice is mostly used as feed by the poultry industry as well as for production of ethanol, Financial Express, the leading business daily of India reported on Saturday.

According to trade estimates, broken rice shipment has a share of around 20% in the total non-basmati rice export of 17 million tonne (MT) in 2021-22. Broken rice is mostly exported to China, which uses it as livestock feed, while African countries such as Senegal import the grain for food.

"We prefer an export tax of 10-15% on broken rice shipment instead of imposing an outright ban," V Krishna Rao, president, All India Rice Exporters Association, told FE. India has been the world's largest rice exporter in the last decade - export earnings stood at $8.8 billion in 2020-21 and $9.6 billion in 2021-22.

According to the commerce ministry data, India's value of rice exports rose 12% to $2.6 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to previous year. "We will sustain the momentum in rice exports in the current fiscal through shipment of quality rice," M Angamuthu, chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), had said.

Out of the 21 MT of rice shipment in 2021-22, India exported more than 17 MT of non-basmati rice and the rest of the volume was aromatic and long grain Basmati rice. In terms of volume, Bangladesh, China, Benin and Nepal are five major export destinations of rice.











