Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:16 PM
BB chief hopes dollar crisis will end soon on measurers taken

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder speaking at the Annual Banking Conference 2022 at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) in the city on Saturday.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Saturday hoped the ongoing dollar crisis will ends soon as adequate measures have been taken to stabilize the market and exchange rates.
Dollar prices depend on inflow and outflow of currency in the short-term, inbound remittance, export earnings and payment for imports and other debt settlement. Dollar prices remain stable when there's a balance between currency outgoing and incoming, the governor said.
The central bank governor told this while attending the Annual Banking Conference 2022 at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) in the city on Saturday. He said dollar crisis will end soon.
Addressing the press he said, "This [dollar crisis] is a complex issue. We all have to be patient. The inflation that we are facing right now is import induced. "I will be able to say more on this issue after two-three months," he added.
When asked about several banks making high profits from the volatile forex market, the BB governor said, "We are investigating the matter. Not much should be said right now.
"But there is a difference in banks making profits and businesses making profits. They [banks] have to maintain many responsibilities and regulations."   
Speaking on the country's banking landscape, he said, "Things are changing rapidly. The industry is passing through fresher challenges in a critical environment attributed by the Covid-19 devastations and global macroeconomic instability.
"A good compliance culture can benefit banks in several ways covering more adequately organizational and individual risk; better shielding reputational risk; confidence among employees while performing their jobs; help to attract and retain talent and ensuring employee engagement; improved transparency which enables better decisions; enhanced relationship with regulators and other stakeholders; and enhanced valuation of the entity among investors," he added
Talukder said, "Encouraging 'sustainable banking' for promoting sustainable growth became particularly crucial in this circumstance where adoption of technology became a necessity. With the evolution of technology, the entire industry has undergone a massive transformation that has changed the way financial procedures are carried out, and the way financial institutions operate."
"It is very important for banks to demonstrate a good compliance culture to maintain their reputation and win the trust of customers, investors and regulators", the BB governor said.


