Inter slip up as Lazio go top of Serie A

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Inter-Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez heads the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Inter-Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome on August 26, 2022. photo: AFP

MILAN, AUG 27: Inter Milan slumped to their first defeat of the season as Spanish duo Luis Alberto and Pedro Rodriguez struck late to guide Lazio to a 3-1 win on Friday which takes the Roman club to the top of Serie A.
It marked another disappointing evening for Inter manager Simone Inzaghi who has yet to pick up a point at the ground he graced as a player for over a decade and where he managed until 2021.
The former Italy striker, instead, had to play second fiddle, as he did last year when Inter were handed another 3-1 defeat, to Maurizio Sarri, the man who replaced him on the Lazio bench.  
"It was a very bad loss," Inzaghi told DAZN. "It was an even game. We had a good first half but Luis Alberto's goal shifted the balance."
Sarri brought on Luis Alberto and Pedro just before the hour mark, shortly after Inter's Lautaro Martinez had cancelled out Felipe Anderson's 40th minute opener.
Luis Alberto restored the Lazio advantage in the 75th minute with a superb shot which left Samir Handanovic stranded in the Inter goal before Pedro wrapped things up four minutes from time.
"This victory is important for us, it's the path we need to follow to progress," said Pedro.
With two wins and a draw in three matches, Lazio take over top spot in the table, one point ahead of Inter, who won their first two matches.  In Friday's other game, promoted Monza slipped to their third defeat of the season when they lost 2-1 at home to Udinese who collected their first win.     -AFP


