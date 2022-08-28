Freiburg go second after narrow wet and wild win over Bochum

BERLIN, AUG 27: Freiburg continued their impressive start to the Bundesliga season, defeating a dogged Bochum 1-0 at home on Friday.

In a game played in wet and wild conditions, Freiburg's Italian midfielder Vincenzo Grifo scored the only goal of the game when he headed in his own saved penalty, which had been saved two times by Bochum keeper Manuel Reimann.

After the match, Freiburg coach Christian Streich said his side "at the end of the day were deserved winners, even if it could have also been a draw."

"From the amount of goal chances we had, (our win) is deserved and I'm really happy, that we've now got nine points after four games - that totally helps us."

Freiburg captain Christian Guenther acknowledged his team "got lucky in two or three moments, but we worked hard".

"It's extremely important in a season to make it through such games," Guenther told broadcaster DAZN after the match.

Bochum midfielder Kevin Stoeger said his side deserved more out of the game - and out of their season.

"This is really frustrating. We're still on zero points," a dripping wet Stoeger said after the match.

"In terms of performance, we deserved a draw. We played a good game, but what's the point?"

Neither team convinced in a first half played in torrential rain, with players struggling to gain rhythm as puddles grew across the field.

Freiburg had the better of the chances but were kept at bay by an acrobatic Riemann and at the end of the opening half it looked as if the teams may play out a goalless draw for the first time in 16 Bundesliga meetings.

Reimann, who conceded seven at home against Bayern Munich just five days ago, was Bochum's best on the night and was unlucky to give away the penalty just a minute into the second half.

Reimann tussled with Freiburg's Roland Sallai and was adjudged to have grabbed the Hungarian winger's shirt.

After a brief VAR check on a rain-soaked monitor, the referee pointed to the spot.

Bochum, have lost three of their four games this season by just one goal, went close to equalising in the 85th minute through Filipino winger Gerrit Holtmann, but the shot hit the post and was cleared by the home defence.

Freiburg now sit second on goal difference, with the remainder of the weekend's fixtures to come. By contrast, Bochum are last.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich can stretch their place on top of the table with a win at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach. -AFP









