Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:15 PM
School Handball results on 3rd day

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Eight more boys and four more girls group matches of the Polar Icecream 27th School Handball tournament (boys and girls) were held on the third day (Saturday) at two separate venues in the city.
In the day's boy's group matches held at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Milestone College beat Kadamtala Purba Bashabo School and College by 18-16 goals after leading the first half by 9-6 goals, Motijheel Government Boys' High School defeated Bangladesh Navy College Dhaka by 19-7 goals after dominating the first half by 8-3 goals, Dhaka Residential Model College blanked Manarat Dhaka International School and College by 23-0 goals after leading the first half by 11-0 goals, Ideal School and College thrashed Wills Little Flowers School and College by 23-6 goals after dominating the first half by 14-4 goals, Sunnydale School beat Shaheed Bir Bikrom Ramiz Uddin Cantonment School by 23-6 goals after leading the first half by 12-3 goals, Cambrian School and College beat Narinda Government High School by 30-6 goals after leading the first half by 16-3 goals, Motijheel
Model School and College drubbed Government Laboratory High School by 15-0 goals after dominating the first half by 9-0 goals and Dhanmondi Tutorial outclassed Cambrian School and College by 18-8 goals after leading the first half by 11-4 goals.
In the girl's group matches held at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex, Bangladesh International School and College beat Bangladesh Navy College Dhaka by 5-2 goals after leading the first half by 2-0 goals, Motijheel Government Girls High School edged past Shaheed Police Smrity College 7-6 goals after leading the first half by 5-2 goals, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls' College thrashed Model Academy by 21-0 goals after dominating
the first half by 10-0 goals and Milestone College beat Dhanmondi Tutorial by 13-2 goals after leading the first half by 10-1 goals.
A total of 40 teams of boys and girls group from 27 schools of Dhaka metropolis are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BFF) and sponsored by Dhaka Icecream Industries Limited.     -BSS


-BSS

