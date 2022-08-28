South Africa slump as England eye series-levelling win

MANCHESTER, AUG 27: James Anderson made the breakthrough as England pressed for a series-levelling win over South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Proteas were 88-3 in their second innings at lunch on the third day, still 176 runs adrift of England's first innings 415-9 declared -- a total built on Ben Foakes's 113 not out and Ben Stokes's 103, his first hundred since being appointed England captain.

Anderson, starring yet again from the end named after him on his Lancashire home ground, had interval figures of 1-15 in seven overs, with fellow pacemen Stuart Broad (1-16 in six) and the recalled Ollie Robinson (1-26 in 10) in the wickets as well.

Keegan Petersen was 20 not out and Rassie van der Dussen 14 not out

South Africa resumed on 23-0, facing a huge task to preserve a 1-0 lead in this three-match series after an innings and 12-run rout of England in the first Test at Lord's. -AFP











