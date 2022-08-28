Video
Jamal sees good chance of improving team's ranking

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Jamal sees good chance of improving team's ranking

Jamal sees good chance of improving team's ranking

Star footballer Jamal Bhuyan said they have good chance of improving their FIFA ranking if they able to get six points against Cambodia and Nepal in the FIFA Int'l friendly matches next month.
He was speaking to the pressmen prior to the team's first practice session held at Armed Police Battalion ground in the city's Uttara under the supervision of head coach Javier Cabrera.
"First of all I feel sorry for the Bangladesh football lovers as we are stayed much lower place in FIFA ranking ... everybody want that we go forward ...We have fifty-fifty chance to win against Cambodia and Nepal, but first of all we need a good camp, good practice and good preparation," Jamal said to the pressmen.
Bangladesh is currently ranked 192 in FIFA ranking and this time Jamal want to prove their ability paying good brand of football against Cambodia and Nepal to snatch full six points.
The Bangladesh's Captain said they have got three weeks to prepare for the two matches which is enough for the team and taking a good preparation, the midfielder wants to prove that they would go ahead and improve their ranking.
On Friday last, all the selected 27 national booters reported to national football team's manager Iqbal Hossain with necessary sports gears for the residential training camp ahead of Bangladesh national football team's FIFA Int'l friendly matches against Cambodia and Nepal.
Bangladesh national football team will play the two friendly matches to utilize in September FIFA window. The boys in red and green will play their first friendly match against Cambodia on September 22 in Cambodia and then play the second match against Nepal on September 27 in Nepal.
Those who reported to the camp are-- Anisur Rahman, Yeasin Arafat, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Rimon Hossain, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Masuk Mia Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Suman Reza, Matin Mia, Mahfuz Hasan Pritom, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Rakib Hossain, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuyan, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Sazzad Hossen Ashraful Islam Rana, Rahmat Mia, Hemonta Vinsent Biswas, Mohammad Nayeem, Rayhan Hasan, Emon Shahria, Sohel Rana and Isa Faysal.     -BSS


