

Tarafder Ruhul Amin receives Mother Teresa Award in India













Tarafder M Ruhul Amin, the Managing Director of Saif Powertec Limited and vice president of Chittagong Abahani had received the Mother Teresa Award in Kolkata, India recently. This ward was given to him for his vast contribution to the sporting arena including football and chess. This sports organiser stood beside lots of sportspersons during the pandemic. Besides, he organised the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup, under the banner of Chittagong Abahani. photo: Observer DESK