Murshedy leaves BFF's Professional League Committee chair



The chairperson of the Professional Football League Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Abdus Salam Murshedy speaks during the BFF professional League management committee's meeting held on Saturday at BFF Bhaban. photo: FACEBOOK

Mr Murshedy, who is the current senior vice-president of BFF and a member of the Parliament from Khulna-4 constituency divulged the information to the media after a meeting of the very committee at the BFF House, Motijheel on the day.

The former national booter pointed at his busy life ahead of the coming national election while talking about his resignation from the chair.

He said, "To be honest, I am not tired of my work here. In fact, I enjoy my work very much. I have successfully finished 12 leagues in 13 years of my tenure here. Now, I have busy days ahead of me for the coming national election and I may not be able to make much time for football then."

"I informed my president a few days back about it and finally, Today, I freed myself from this duty," he said.

Mr Murshedy said that he would need a lot of time to work in the professional league committee and he was no longer able to give that much time in the new context. He added, "Saif Sporting Club is unwilling to play. So we are one team short now. There are a lot of things including match-fixing. It will need a lot of time to deal with these. A lot of time, which I don't have much these days. My election area is in the countryside and I have to go and stay there more now. For these reasons, I decided to quit. From now on, I am no one of the committee."

But the former booter will continue in the committee of the finance and referees' committees.











