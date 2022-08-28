Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF U-18 Football League to begin from Sept 15

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-18 Football League will begin from September 15 in the city with the participation of U-18 players of participating clubs of Bangladesh Premier League.
The decision has been taken at a BFF professional League management committee's meeting held on Saturday at BFF Bhaban.
Chaired by Professional League Management Committee's Chairman and BFF's Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, the meeting also decided to extend the date of the player's registration of U-18 Football League till September 10 instead of August 31 as scheduled earlier.
To host the league matches, the committee will finalise three venues-- Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited ground, Government Physical Education Training College in Mohammadpur and United International University ground-- subjected to check the grounds facilities.
The meeting also decided to extend the U-16 players registration date of the BFF U-16 Football tournament till September 15 instead of September 7 as scheduled earlier.
The U-16 football tournament, with the participation of U-16 players of the clubs of Bangladesh Championship League, will be held at BFF artificial turf and Outer stadium of the city's Paltan ground.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid open Champions League defence at Celtic
Inter slip up as Lazio go top of Serie A
Raducanu shrugs off injury fear ahead of US Open defence
Freiburg go second after narrow wet and wild win over Bochum
Djokovic absence from US Open 'very sad': Nadal
Lyles trumps Norman as Fraser-Pryce misses Lausanne with injury
School Handball results on 3rd day
India under-17 Women's World Cup back on as FIFA lift ban


Latest News
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Everyone is motivated to do well: Anamul
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft