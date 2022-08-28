BFF U-18 Football League to begin from Sept 15

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-18 Football League will begin from September 15 in the city with the participation of U-18 players of participating clubs of Bangladesh Premier League.

The decision has been taken at a BFF professional League management committee's meeting held on Saturday at BFF Bhaban.

Chaired by Professional League Management Committee's Chairman and BFF's Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, the meeting also decided to extend the date of the player's registration of U-18 Football League till September 10 instead of August 31 as scheduled earlier.

To host the league matches, the committee will finalise three venues-- Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited ground, Government Physical Education Training College in Mohammadpur and United International University ground-- subjected to check the grounds facilities.

The meeting also decided to extend the U-16 players registration date of the BFF U-16 Football tournament till September 15 instead of September 7 as scheduled earlier.

The U-16 football tournament, with the participation of U-16 players of the clubs of Bangladesh Championship League, will be held at BFF artificial turf and Outer stadium of the city's Paltan ground. -BSS









