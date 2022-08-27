Third Indian trial-run cargo ship likely to arrive in Ctg port Aug 30

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 26: The third Indian cargo ship is expected to arrive in Chattogram port on August 30 under the trial-run cargo transshipment to the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a reliable source, the ship carrying 25 tons of TMT bar has already left old Kolkata port for Chattogram where cargoes will be unloaded, and after clearing operations, they will be sent to Sheola in Uttar Pradesh by using Bangladesh's motorways.

Earlier on August 8, MV Rishad Rayhan was the first cargo ship to use the Mongla seaport of Bangladesh under the trial-run transshipment of Indian goods destined for its north-eastern states of Assam and Meghalaya using the Tamabil land port in Sylhet and the Bibirbazar Land Port in Cumilla.

According to sources in Mongla port, the ship had two containers, with one carrying 16,380 tons of iron pipes while the other 8.5 tons of prefoam, a detergent foam for use as a pre-soak cleaner.

Indian assistant high commissioner in Bangladesh Inderjit Sagar was present when the ship arrived at the Mongla port.

According to an agreement, goods reaching Chattogram and Mongla seaports would be carried by road, rail, and water routes to Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura; Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil; Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola; and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar.

Sources said two trial-run transshipment of Indian cargoes had so far been completed through Mongla port while two other trial-runs will be completed through Chattogram port.

It is the third trial run from Chattogram port while the fourth and the last of this kind will be held next month.

Meanwhile, trial-run transshipment of Indian cargoes to its north-eastern states through Bangladesh ports began on July 30.

The vessel reached Mongla port on August 8 with cargoes destined to reach Meghalaya and Assam using Tamabil-Dawki border points and Bibirbazar-Srimantpur border points respectively.

The cargo movement from Kolkata port to northeastern Indian states through the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route will not only reduce transit cost and time but also help develop economy of this region.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue has fixed seven types of charges for cargo transshipment.

A Tk 254 will be charged for container scanning per ton, Tk 100 for security, Tk 30 for document processing, Tk 20 for transshipment, Tk 50 for escort, and Tk 100 for administrative purposes totaling Tk 554 per ton.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in last April called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underlining the importance of connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

India's northeastern region would particularly benefit using Chattogram port.

The trial transshipment of Indian cargoes through the prime seaport of Bangladesh started on July 21 in 2020 with the arrival of a ship with four TEUs of containers for Indian northern and eastern states of Assam and Tripura.

MV Sejuti arrived in Chattogram port on July 21 in 2020 carrying 221 TEUs of containers including four containers for India.

Of them, two containers were destined for Tripura while two others for Assam.

It was the trial-run to begin transshipment through Chattogram port which is ready to provide transshipment facility to India. Customs duties and transportation costs will be charged on the Indian freight as it makes its way through Bangladesh territory.

A draft of India-Bangladesh communication network using Chattogram and Mongla ports has been approved for India's signing. According to the draft, Nepal and Bhutan can be added to the agreement if they wish so.

The decision is another step towards improving friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.

The Chattogram and Mongla parts will be used to transport goods to northeastern Indian states.

Only Bangladeshi vehicles may be used as freight transport to move the goods while they are in Bangladesh territory. India must also follow GATT and Bangladeshi regulations and also pay customs duties and buy tax equivalent bonds. A tracking system will be used to monitor the cargoes moving through Bangladesh.

Priority will be given according to the capacity of Chattogram and Mongla ports.

Bangladesh will also collect customs duties and transport costs according to the GATT principles.