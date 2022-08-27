Video
3 RNB men held for assaulting Armyman in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Three members of the Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) caught on video assaulting and abusing an Army personnel at Chattogram Railway Station have been arrested.
The arrestees have been identified as Md Main Hossain Rakib, 23, Riton Chakma, 24, and Md Rabiul Islam.
The three accused were arrested during a drive
conducted by Rapid Action Battalion
(RAB-7) members on the station premises on Thursday afternoon, the elite force told reporters on Friday.
On August 8, the Bangladesh Armyman bought a ticket for a Dhaka-bound mail train from the Chattogram railway station. As he was about to board the train, the accused demanded Tk 300 extra from him.
When he refused to pay them the money and said it was illegal, the accused verbally abused the victim, then beat him up and made derogatory remarks against the Army.
The entire incident was captured by a journalist, Abbas Uddin, who also protested against the illegal act. The video later went viral on social media.
"The three accused admitted to their crime. Legal action is underway against the arrestees," the Rab said.     -UNB


