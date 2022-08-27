Video
BD elected C'wealth EC member

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a member of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Commonwealth Board of Governors for the term 2022-2024.
The Commonwealth Executive Committee consists of sixteen members of which eight are the highest contributing member states and the other eight are elected from the four regions.
Bangladesh has been elected a member of the Executive Committee (EC) from Asia-Europe region, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London on Friday.
The Executive Committee is mandated to oversee all matters related to finance, personnel and administration of the Commonwealth
Secretariat.
The Committee also makes policy recommendations for the Commonwealth.
Bangladesh has also been unanimously elected as a member of the Commonwealth Accreditation Committee for the term 2022-23.
The Committee functions as a sub-committee of the Executive Committee (ExCo) of the Commonwealth Secretariat and comprises eight members.
The other members of the Committee include Australia, India, New Zealand, Ghana, Grenada and Fiji.
The Committee scrutinizes membership of the new and affiliated body of the Commonwealth.
Unanimous election of Bangladesh to the Executive Committee (ExCo) and the Accreditation Committee is a reflection of Bangladesh's deep commitment, contribution and leadership at the Commonwealth of Nations which was the first international organization where Bangladesh got membership after its independence under the prudent leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said the High Commission.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom and Member of the Commonwealth Board of Governors Saida Muna Tasneem will represent Bangladesh in both Committees.     -UNB






