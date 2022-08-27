Video
Home Front Page

CID investigates Farooqi murder for four years

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Law enforces are yet to complete the investigation of Maulana Nurul Islam Farooqi years after murder. The perpetrators' names were disclosed during a detained extremists' confessional statement to the court four years ago.  
The extremists killed Farooqi over ideological differences, according to police. Farooqi was killed at his residence by a group of assailants in Dhaka's East Razabazar on Aug 27, 2014.  
A presidium member of the Islami Front, Farooqi was also a central leader of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat. In that case, his son Faisal Farooqi filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station anonymous six to eight people.
The case was transferred from Metropolitan Detective Branch of Police (DB) to CID.   Meanwhile, CID is yet to submit the charge sheet. The Criminal Investigation Department has said it has finally identified some of the perpetrators involved in the murder of TV show host Nurul Islam Farooqi four years after his death.
Hadisur Rahman Sagar, a JMB man then recorded his confession to the court under article 164 of the Penal Code on May 30, 2018. Sagar is the only suspect in the Farooqi murder case in the custody of Bangladeshi law enforcers, said CID.
"The killers believed that Farooqi was preaching a false ideology of Islam and Allah on the media that was not supported by the holy Quran and Hadith," according to police.
Extremist group Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB was angry at Farooqi for this and planned his murder, Sagar said in his confession.
Sagar claimed that he was waiting on the street outside the residence while other members of JMB went inside and killed Farooqi.
Although 10 to 12 persons were involved in the murder, Sagar has named 7 persons in his statement, which include Jamai Farook, who has been arrested in India, according to police.
JMB had a meeting at Tongi's Abdullahpur the day before the murder took place, said police citing Sagar's statement. One of the JMB members asked Sagar to be prepared for 'an operation' on the following day. CID officials suspect that Sagar was a senior leader of the JMB who was responsible for its activities in Rajshahi.


