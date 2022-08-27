Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

KHULNA, Aug 26: At least 15 activists of the ruling Awami League and opposition BNP were injured in a clash between the rival parties in Khulna on Thursday.
Around 7pm on Thursday, the AL's Dighalia union unit was holding a programme near Pother Bazar intersection where the local unit of the BNP had also been holding a rally at the same time.
As BNP members tried to move ahead in a procession through the area, a clash ensued between the activists of the two parties in front of the AL office. The groups attacked each other with brick chips.
Later police soon took control of the situation, said Pratap Ghosh, sub-inspector of Dighalia police station.
Khan Najrul Islam, president of Dighalia AL unit, claimed that BNP activists attacked his party members, leaving seven of them hurt. "They have been admitted to upazila health complex and Khulna Medical College and Hospital."
Meanwhile, Amir Ejaz Khan, convener of the district BNP, claimed that eight of his party members were injured as AL activists attacked them while leaving after a rally.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third Indian trial-run cargo ship likely to arrive in Ctg port Aug 30
3 RNB men held for assaulting Armyman in Ctg
Children 'going to bed hungry' in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
BD elected C'wealth EC member
CID investigates Farooqi murder for four years
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Khulna
India, BD finalize text of MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River
Northern people feel wintry morning


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft