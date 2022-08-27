India, BD finalize text of MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River

NEW DELHI, AUG 26: India and Bangladesh have finalized the draft MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River at the 38th meeting of Ministerial level Joint Rivers Commission. The meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday assumes significance as it was held after 12 years though technical interactions under the framework of JRC have continued in the intervening period.

Representatives of both countries also welcomed finalization of the design and location of water intake point on the Feni River to meet the drinking water requirements of Sabroom town in Tripura, a hilly state in north-east India, as per a 2019 MoU on this subject.

The External Affairs ministry said that a number of ongoing bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed during the JRC meeting. These included water sharing of common rivers, sharing of flood data, addressing the problem of water pollution, conducting joint studies on sedimentation programmes and river bank protection work.

The MEA said that one of the important areas of cooperation where India has been assisting Bangladesh is sharing of real time flood data. India has recently extended the period of flood data sharing beyond October 15 to help Bangladesh address unforeseen floods.

India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. Of these, seven rivers were previously identified for developing framework of water sharing agreements on priority. Participants at the meeting agreed to widen the area of cooperation by including eight more rivers for data exchange. The matter will be further discussed at the Technical Level Committee of JRC.

The Joint Rivers Commission of India and Bangladesh was constituted in 1972 as a bilateral mechanism to address issues of mutual interest on common border/transboundary rivers.

While the Indian delegation was led by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, the Bangladesh delegation was led by Zaheed Farooque, State Minister for Water Resources. A.K.M Enamul Hoque Shameem, Deputy Minister for Water Resources was also part of the Bangladesh delegation.

The meeting was preceded by Water Resources Secretary-level interaction on August 23.







