Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India, BD finalize text of MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, AUG 26: India and Bangladesh have finalized the draft MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River at the 38th meeting of Ministerial level Joint Rivers Commission. The meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday assumes significance as it was held after 12 years though technical interactions under the framework of JRC have continued in the intervening period.
Representatives of both countries also welcomed finalization of the design and location of water intake point on the Feni River to meet the drinking water requirements of Sabroom town in Tripura, a hilly state in north-east India, as per a 2019 MoU on this subject.
The External Affairs ministry said that a number of ongoing bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed during the JRC meeting. These included water sharing of common rivers, sharing of flood data,  addressing the problem of water pollution, conducting joint studies on sedimentation programmes and river bank protection work.
The MEA said that one of the important areas of cooperation where India has been assisting Bangladesh is sharing of real time flood data. India has recently extended the period of flood data sharing beyond October 15 to help Bangladesh address unforeseen floods.
India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. Of these, seven rivers were previously identified for developing framework of water sharing agreements on priority. Participants at the meeting agreed to widen the area of cooperation by including eight more      rivers for data exchange. The matter will be further discussed at the Technical Level Committee of JRC.
The Joint Rivers Commission of India and Bangladesh was constituted in 1972 as a bilateral mechanism to address issues of mutual interest on common border/transboundary rivers.
While the Indian delegation was led by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, the Bangladesh delegation was led by Zaheed Farooque, State Minister for Water Resources. A.K.M Enamul Hoque Shameem, Deputy Minister for Water Resources was also part of the Bangladesh delegation.
The meeting was preceded by Water Resources Secretary-level interaction on August 23.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third Indian trial-run cargo ship likely to arrive in Ctg port Aug 30
3 RNB men held for assaulting Armyman in Ctg
Children 'going to bed hungry' in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
BD elected C'wealth EC member
CID investigates Farooqi murder for four years
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Khulna
India, BD finalize text of MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River
Northern people feel wintry morning


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft