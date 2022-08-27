Northern people feel wintry morning

People from various Northern parts of the country are claiming that they have started feeling the early presence of winter in their areas.

Talking with the Daily Observer Ayesha Begum, an inhabitant of Madhya Chhatnai village, under Dimla upazila in Nilphamari district said that on Friday morning they wake up with the misty

surroundings in their neighbourhood.

"In the early morning we felt the cold and when we woke up, we saw the presence of winter fog in our area," she said while talking with the Daily Observer over phone.

Our local correspondents from the Paschim Chhatnai, Madhya Chhatnai and Dimla areas noted that since the last couple of days they had been seeing winter fog clouding the early hours' sky of their areas.

Referring to the notification of the local weather office (Department of Meteorology on Friday ( August 19), Dimla correspondent also said that the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas has turned into low pressure. And such a situation is making excess air pressure difference over the Bay and the country.

However, only two months back this correspondent found the different scenario in the Northern part of Bangladesh such as Kurigram which was being hit by drought.

There people were facing an acute water crisis as all the water bodies had been dried up due to lack of rains over the previous one month.

Eventually, the total northern part also witnessed heavy rainfall and floods due to upstream water flow from the Teesta River.

And now the residents from a few northern parts are experiencing early winter.

When asked, Saiful Islam, Senior Observer of Nilphamari Weather Office, said that this year they witnessed the early presence of winter.

"This is happening due to climate change impact. Now we are witnessing six season's different act in different times," he said.

The Dhaka Met Office official said they have not received report of any such weather condition from the area.

Witnessing such a situation many climate experts referring to recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC ) report titled Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerabilities," said that such a situation is a clear manifestation of erratic pattern of weather, and the reason behind is climate change.

The report suggests that Bangladesh is among the places that will experience intolerable heat and humidity due to the adverse impact of climate change and extreme weather conditions.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Md Arfanuzzaman, one of the lead authors of the IPCC report said, "This is not unusual, rather predicted. In future we will see more unusual behaviour of the seasons," he said. "This is not a good sign, it gives a sign of catastrophic conditions, of which we will see more in the coming years," he said.

When asked what steps are required, he said, "Collective measure in limiting the temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius and individually planting more trees, protecting water bodies and more sustainable acts are needed," he added.

However, Paval Partha, biodiversity and climate expert, said that the destruction of biodiversity and ecology causes such a situation of early winter.

"Such unpredictable acts happen when some abnormal phenomenon occur in the local ecosystem," he added.

Referring to the current situation with regards to extreme heat due to the negative impact of climate change, he said that the IPCC report has predicted such a situation and now it has come into reality.

However, the report suggests that 3.5 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate impacts and half the world's population suffers severe water shortages at some point each year.

The report also reveals that one in three people are exposed to deadly heat stress and this is projected to increase to 50 percent to 75 percent by the end of the century.









