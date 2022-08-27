Video
Home Front Page

NBR fears revenue loss if  project operation slows

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

National Board of Revenue (NBR) fears that slowing the implementation of less important projects in the current fiscal year might have a negative impact on revenue collection.
To deal with the fall in the nation's dollar reserve, the administration has chosen to delay the start of less important projects.
Besides, collection of value added tax (VAT) from large taxpayers is not going on as per expectations, which was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of tax officials presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at the Rajaswa Bhaban in Segunbagicha.
According to sources, the NBR chairman has ordered tax officials to increase field level supervision to increase revenue collection.
An NBR member spoke under the condition of anonymity, present at the meeting said that, "Government expenditure will drop if the implementation of less essential projects is slowed down in the current year. The government used to collect the VAT deducted at source from the material suppliers of these projects. There is a concern that the amount of VAT collected in this way might decrease this year."
According to sources, the issue of drop in VAT collection from a number of large taxpayers including the cigarette companies was also discussed in the meeting.
The NBR aims to collect Tk 3.7 lakh crore revenue in the current fiscal year. Where is about Tk1.37 lakh of that amount will be collected as VAT.


