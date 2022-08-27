Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nazrul's 46th death anniv today

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Nazrul's 46th death anniv today

Nazrul's 46th death anniv today

The 46th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be observed today across the country in a befitting manner.
Different political parties along with socio-cultural and professional bodies
have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.
The programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of the poet beside the Dhaka University central mosque, discussions, song and poetry recitation and staging of drama from the poet's literary works.
Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while the national dailies will publish special supplements. Kazi Nazrul was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher. The nation got inspiration from his poems and songs during the Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggle.
After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour.
Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.
Kazi Nazrul was born in Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899. On August 27 in 1976, the poet breathed his last in the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third Indian trial-run cargo ship likely to arrive in Ctg port Aug 30
3 RNB men held for assaulting Armyman in Ctg
Children 'going to bed hungry' in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
BD elected C'wealth EC member
CID investigates Farooqi murder for four years
15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Khulna
India, BD finalize text of MoU on Interim Water Sharing of Kushiyara River
Northern people feel wintry morning


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft