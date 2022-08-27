

Nazrul's 46th death anniv today

Different political parties along with socio-cultural and professional bodies

have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

The programmes include placing wreaths at the grave of the poet beside the Dhaka University central mosque, discussions, song and poetry recitation and staging of drama from the poet's literary works.

Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while the national dailies will publish special supplements. Kazi Nazrul was a poet, lyricist, musician and philosopher. The nation got inspiration from his poems and songs during the Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggle.

After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour.

Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.

Kazi Nazrul was born in Churulia village of Burdwan in the Indian state of West Bengal in 1899. On August 27 in 1976, the poet breathed his last in the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the city.











