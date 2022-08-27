Covid: 1 death, 196 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 196 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,321 while the caseload to 2,010,944, it added. The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.15 per cent from Thursday's 4.38 per as 4,721 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.22 per cent as 278 patients recovered during this period.

In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.








