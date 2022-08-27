Pharmacies will remain open 24hrs: Zahid

Medicine shops will remain open 24-hours, not till 2:00am, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The Health Minister came up with the remark to the reporters at a press briefing at the secretariat on Thursday.

For saving electricity, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) placed a new instruction that will execute from September 1 where DSCC said that from mid night ordinary medicine shops will be closed and medicine shops which are adjacent to hospital area will be closed at 2:00am. But this decision of DSCC has been criticised all over the country.

Zahid Maleque said, "Health service is urgent service. We didn't reduce timing for hospital. Services are continuing 24 hours. Only offices or civil surgeon office time has been rescheduled. All hospital services are going on like before. Timing will unchange in hospital and we didn't give any notice about closing of pharmacy."

"Medicine is an emergency thing. You know that those organizations provide services generally these are not been kept close. Pharmacies are always remain keep open. In this regard, we didn't give any instruction. If City Corporation does anything then we will discuss with them and make a suitable way. I think pharmacy needs to open 24 hours," he added.

The Health Minister further said, "After hiring the matter we've taken step about this. DSCC took a decision without discussing with us. We'll take step through discussing with them. Meanwhile, we told our officials to find a way by discussing with them."

"Pharmacy will not close and it will open always as it is an emergency thing as like as hospital. Medicine goes to government hospital directly so there is no scope to close for a while," he added.