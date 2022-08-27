Video
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:07 AM
City News

Chief of Forest summoned for violating HC order

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday summoned the Chief Conservator of Forests department Amir Hossain Chowdhury to explain his position over not implementing its earlier order.
The HC bench asked him to appear in person before the court on August 28 with an explanation over defying its earlier order.
The HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the contempt rule after hearing on a contempt of court petition.
After the HC rule, petitioner lawyer Dewan MA Obayed Hossain Shetu told reporters that a buyer from Faridpur district bought timber from Sohag Timber International Private Limited on February 24 last year.
Despite showing all documents of Sohag business Faridur forest department with the help of police seized the wood-laden truck when it went to Faridpur and refused to hand over the timber.
Then, Sohag applied to the Chief Conservator of Forests to get the wood back. After getting no result, Sohag filed a writ petition with the HC seeking its directive in this regard.
After hearing on the writ petition, the High Court had earlier directed the Chief Conservator of Forests to dispose of the petition within 30 days. But even after 30 days passed, forest department did not dispose the application. Then a contempt notice was issued against the concerned persons including the Chief Conservator of Forests, petitioner lawyer said.
After not getting any result, a contempt of court petition was filed with the HC against the Chief Forest Conservator. After hearing on the contempt of court petition, the HC bench came up with the summon order, the lawyer explained.


